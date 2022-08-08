iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $418.80. 140,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139,804. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

