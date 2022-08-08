iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,974 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671,470 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 14,929,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

GOVT traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,259,435 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

