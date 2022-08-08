Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Shares of ISDR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.78. 13,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $89.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.75. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $33.06.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.