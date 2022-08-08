iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

iStar stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.19. 759,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. iStar has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iStar by 207.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iStar by 87.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iStar in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iStar by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

