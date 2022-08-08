J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for 0.9% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.38. 1,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.