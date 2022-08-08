Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €185.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($190.72) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($211.34) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($175.26) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €138.20 ($142.47) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($179.38) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €143.75 ($148.20) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($97.68) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($119.97). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €138.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €148.99.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

