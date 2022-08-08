JOE (JOE) Trading Up 18.3% This Week

JOE (JOE) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001692 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $123.83 million and $19.29 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 201% against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01888072 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014739 BTC.
JOE Coin Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 305,732,866 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JOE
