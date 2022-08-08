JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €34.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

MorphoSys Stock Up 1.3 %

MOR stock opened at €22.43 ($23.12) on Thursday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($16.96) and a twelve month high of €51.60 ($53.20). The company has a market cap of $765.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

