JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,350.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s current price.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $39.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,064.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,541. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.53 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $922.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

