JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Trading Down 1.4%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 492 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 492 ($5.94). 76,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 244,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 499 ($6.03).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £766.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 453.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 481.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anna Dingley acquired 651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £2,968.56 ($3,586.95).

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

