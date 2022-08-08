Juggernaut (JGN) Price Hits $0.0558 on Exchanges

Juggernaut (JGN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $210,783.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,902.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00132177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00068683 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

