JulSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $180,834.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

