Just Group (LON:JUST) PT Lowered to GBX 80 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.

JUST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.08) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 120.75 ($1.48).

JUST stock opened at GBX 73.90 ($0.91) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £767.60 million and a PE ratio of -21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 21.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 62.60 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.50 ($1.33).

In other news, insider Andy Parsons sold 95,161 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98), for a total value of £76,128.80 ($93,283.67).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

