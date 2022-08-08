Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of KALU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.52. 169,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,322. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $130.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.78). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $38,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $366,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $54,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,862 shares in the company, valued at $517,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $38,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $230,525. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 147,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

