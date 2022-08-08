Kaltura (KLTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Kaltura has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. On average, analysts expect Kaltura to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kaltura Stock Performance
Shares of KLTR stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $346.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaltura presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.
About Kaltura
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.
