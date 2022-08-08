Kaltura (KLTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Kaltura has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. On average, analysts expect Kaltura to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kaltura Stock Performance

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $346.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 106,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaltura presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

