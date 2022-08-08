Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 148,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 73,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Karnalyte Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$21.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Karnalyte Resources alerts:

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Karnalyte Resources

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.