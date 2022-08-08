Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 148,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 73,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
Karnalyte Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$21.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Karnalyte Resources
Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.
Featured Stories
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.