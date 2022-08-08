Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $100.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.19. 4,346,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,919. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.64. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $245.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $1,999,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,850. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 169.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading

