Katalyo Price Hits $0.0493 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $527,395.09 and approximately $64,715.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 83.3% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 151% against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.01965387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

