Kathy J. Warden Sells 10,000 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.6 %

NOC traded down $7.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $470.05. 614,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,685. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.18.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.