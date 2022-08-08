Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Plans $0.22 Dividend

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2167 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.
Keppel Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Keppel stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.
About Keppel
