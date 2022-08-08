Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Plans $0.22 Dividend

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2167 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Keppel Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Keppel stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Get Keppel alerts:

About Keppel

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.