KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.0991

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. KeyFi has a market cap of $266,357.46 and approximately $44.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 212.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.01881600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014733 BTC.
About KeyFi
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
Buying and Selling KeyFi
