KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.0991

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. KeyFi has a market cap of $266,357.46 and approximately $44.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 212.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.01881600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014733 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

