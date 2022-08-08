KickToken Reaches Market Cap of $970,166.86 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $970,166.86 and $182,616.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,938.62 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00132041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069286 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

