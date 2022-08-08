KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,515 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.84% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $1,313,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $783,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,716,000 after purchasing an additional 257,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $389,956,000.

KKR stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 28,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,664. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

