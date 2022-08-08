Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) PT Lowered to $15.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

KRO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,190. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29.

Insider Transactions at Kronos Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

