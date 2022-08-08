La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) & Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Head to Head Comparison

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

97.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Acorda Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $75.72 million 2.04 $19.66 million $0.15 41.33 Acorda Therapeutics $129.07 million 0.05 -$103.95 million ($8.87) -0.05

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acorda Therapeutics. Acorda Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical 10.08% -7.27% 5.27% Acorda Therapeutics -98.25% -81.15% -26.72%

Risk & Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Acorda Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older. It offers GIAPREZA and XERAVA to hospitals and other healthcare organizations in the United States. Its product candidates that are in early stage clinical or preclinical development include TP-6076, an IV formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline derivative for the treatment of certain multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria; TP-271, an IV and oral formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline for the treatment of respiratory disease caused by bacterial biothreat and antibiotic-resistant public health pathogens, as well as bacterial pathogens associated with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and TP-2846, an IV formulation of a tetracycline for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license agreement with Everest Medicines Limited to develop and commercialize XERAVA; and PAION AG to commercialize GIAPREZA and XERAVA. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migrain; rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

