LABS Group Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $112,356.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 157% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.01908059 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014606 BTC.
LABS Group Profile
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.
Buying and Selling LABS Group
