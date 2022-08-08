LABS Group Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $112,356.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 157% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.01908059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014606 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

