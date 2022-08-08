Lake Street Capital Cuts Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target to $21.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INVE. B. Riley dropped their target price on Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Identiv in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.43 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. Identiv has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.00.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Identiv had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,629,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,313,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Identiv by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,387,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,613,000 after purchasing an additional 191,547 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Identiv by 16.4% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Identiv by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Identiv by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 548,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 136,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Identiv by 42.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 417,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 123,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

