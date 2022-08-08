Lamden (TAU) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $31,635.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

