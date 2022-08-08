Landbox Price Down 0% This Week (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $45,837.91 and approximately $14.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 116.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.23 or 0.01839941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014781 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.

