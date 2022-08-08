Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 365 ($4.47) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 325 ($3.98). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.54% from the company’s current price.

LGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 343 ($4.20) to GBX 345 ($4.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.04) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 346.50 ($4.25).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 271.30 ($3.32) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 250.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.15. The company has a market cap of £16.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.12. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,780.48 ($30,364.51). In other news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £3,061.66 ($3,751.57). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 9,952 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £24,780.48 ($30,364.51). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,173,633.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

