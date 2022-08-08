Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Announces Earnings Results

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leslie’s updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90-$0.96 EPS.

LESL stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,375. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

