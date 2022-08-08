Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leslie’s updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90-$0.96 EPS.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $16.19. 3,534,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,375. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LESL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.