LHT Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. LHT has a total market cap of $65,670.75 and $4.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LHT has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008778 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars.

