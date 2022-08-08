Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.8 %

LBRDK opened at $115.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $102.14 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,372 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after acquiring an additional 897,427 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,759,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,391,000 after acquiring an additional 560,796 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

