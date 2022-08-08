Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $169-188 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.84 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.25. 131,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,862. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average is $98.72. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

