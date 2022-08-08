Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,694 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 362,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,890 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,472,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $176.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

