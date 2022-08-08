Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $85,345,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 576,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,694,000 after purchasing an additional 90,673 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.40. 98,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,697. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.24 and a 200 day moving average of $169.60. The stock has a market cap of $166.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

