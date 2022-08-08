Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $193.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,968. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $234.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.59. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

