Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $14.95 on Monday, reaching $174.94. 2,407,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,152,633. The company has a market cap of $437.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average of $205.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

