Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,850 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,079,305. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.