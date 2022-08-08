Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 513 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after buying an additional 271,526 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $637,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,711,148. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

