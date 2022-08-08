Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $7.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEV. CIBC cut shares of Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of Lion Electric stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.49. 34,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.16. Lion Electric has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

