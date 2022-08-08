Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $7.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEV. CIBC cut shares of Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.
Lion Electric Price Performance
Shares of Lion Electric stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.49. 34,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.16. Lion Electric has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lion Electric (LEV)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.