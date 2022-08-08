Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.48 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.48 billion and $369.50 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $63.13 or 0.00263693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00020178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,898,256 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

