Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

LYV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV stock traded up $1.94 on Monday, hitting $98.70. 6,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,987. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $78.14 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after buying an additional 969,976 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.