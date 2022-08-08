Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $68.59 million and $3.01 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

