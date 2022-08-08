Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 582,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $117,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $196,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,719,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $3.05 on Monday, reaching $202.13. The company had a trading volume of 81,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.71 and a 200-day moving average of $203.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

