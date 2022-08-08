Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.7% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after acquiring an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.59. 30,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,938. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

