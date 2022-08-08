M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

M.D.C. has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of MDC opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 7.31. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 152,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in M.D.C. by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after buying an additional 123,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,624,000 after purchasing an additional 91,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $2,845,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

