Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Upstart by 542.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.69.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 274,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,365,056.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 30,883 shares of company stock worth $1,306,959 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $401.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

