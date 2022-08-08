Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $103,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,677,000 after acquiring an additional 398,807 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,900,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,257,000 after buying an additional 242,571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 401,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $89.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.